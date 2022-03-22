Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:35AM MDT until March 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Additional snow expected. New snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches today. Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches
with isolated higher amounts.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico in the Sacramento
Mountains above 6000 feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wintry precipitation will make roads
slick and slippery, especially along US-82 and highways over
hilly terrain.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for New Mexico and Otero County can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the NM Roads website.