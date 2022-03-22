Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:35AM MDT until March 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Additional snow expected. New snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches today. Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches

with isolated higher amounts.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico in the Sacramento

Mountains above 6000 feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wintry precipitation will make roads

slick and slippery, especially along US-82 and highways over

hilly terrain.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for New Mexico and Otero County can be

obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the NM Roads website.