Red Flag Warning issued March 24 at 2:09PM CDT until March 24 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Pecos, Terrell, Reeves County Plains, Chinati
Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains
Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin and Lower
Brewster County.

* TIMING…Through this evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…3 or near critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.

