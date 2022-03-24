Red Flag Warning issued March 24 at 2:46AM CDT until March 24 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Pecos, Terrell, Reeves County Plains, Chinati

Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains

Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin and Lower

Brewster County.

* TIMING…From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…3 to 4 or near critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.