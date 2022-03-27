Red Flag Warning issued March 27 at 8:30PM CDT until March 28 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY, AND EXTREMELY DRY FUELS…

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin,

Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Ward, Sacramento Foothills and

Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson

County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa

Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…Warning, Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

Watch, Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS…Monday, Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Tuesday, Southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

mountains and 50 mph in the plains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…Monday, 5 or critical. Tuesday, 7 or extreme.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.