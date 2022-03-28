High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 10:48PM MDT until March 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…For the Sacramento Mountains, the Otero Mesa, for parts

of El Paso County and all Hudspeth County.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will lead to hazardous

travel conditions, especially along north/south roads and

highways. Damage to structure is possible with the strong

winds.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.