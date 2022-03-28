High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 1:48PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas.
* WHEN…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and ther loose
or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can topple trees,
down power lines and damage some structures.
