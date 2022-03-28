High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 1:48PM CDT until March 30 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ Tuesday to 1 PM CDT /noon
MDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and ther loose
or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can topple trees,
down power lines and damage some structures.
Comments