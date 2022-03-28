High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 4:28PM MDT until March 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE… For parts of El Paso and the Hudpseth county.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be in the
afternoon hours. Strong winds will lead to hazardous travel
conditions, especially along north/south roads and highways.
Areas of blowing dust are possible, which will cause reductions
in visibility for motorists. Damage to structures is possible
with the strong winds.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
