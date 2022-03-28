High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 4:28PM MDT until March 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE… For parts of El Paso and the Hudpseth county.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be in the

afternoon hours. Strong winds will lead to hazardous travel

conditions, especially along north/south roads and highways.

Areas of blowing dust are possible, which will cause reductions

in visibility for motorists. Damage to structures is possible

with the strong winds.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.