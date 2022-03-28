Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 2:21PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM
CDT /9 PM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10 PERCENT,
20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR
ALL OF WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEAST MEXICO…
* AFFECTED AREA…All of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.
* TIMING…Warning remains in effect through this evening.
Warning from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
* WINDS…Today, southwest 15 to 20 mph. Tuesday, southwest
20 to 40 mph in the plains and 30 to 50 mph in the mountains,
with higher gusts expected.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 3 percent this afternoon,
7 to 14 percent Tuesday.
* RFTI…Today, 4 near critical to 6 critical.
Tuesday, 5 critical to 8 extreme.
Do not throw cigarettes onto the ground or out of a moving
vehicle. Keep vehicles on driving surfaces and do not drive
through tall grass. Stow chains properly.
Tuesday is considered to be a potentially dangerous weather and
fuels situation. Strong winds and low relative humidities combined
with recent ongoing drought will result in high significant fire
potential.
Comments