Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 2:21PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM

CDT /9 PM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10 PERCENT,

20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR

ALL OF WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEAST MEXICO…

* AFFECTED AREA…All of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

* TIMING…Warning remains in effect through this evening.

Warning from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS…Today, southwest 15 to 20 mph. Tuesday, southwest

20 to 40 mph in the plains and 30 to 50 mph in the mountains,

with higher gusts expected.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 3 percent this afternoon,

7 to 14 percent Tuesday.

* RFTI…Today, 4 near critical to 6 critical.

Tuesday, 5 critical to 8 extreme.

Do not throw cigarettes onto the ground or out of a moving

vehicle. Keep vehicles on driving surfaces and do not drive

through tall grass. Stow chains properly.

Tuesday is considered to be a potentially dangerous weather and

fuels situation. Strong winds and low relative humidities combined

with recent ongoing drought will result in high significant fire

potential.