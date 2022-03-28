Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 2:21PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Eastern Permian Basin, Lower Trans Pecos and Big
Bend region.
* TIMING…Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* RFTI…5 critical to 8 extreme.
Do not throw cigarettes onto the ground or out of a moving
vehicle. Keep vehicles on driving surfaces and do not drive
through tall grass. Stow chains properly.
Tuesday is considered to be a potentially dangerous weather and
fuels situation. Strong winds and low relative humidities combined
with recent ongoing drought will result in high significant fire
potential.
