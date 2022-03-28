Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 2:21PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Eastern Permian Basin, Lower Trans Pecos and Big

Bend region.

* TIMING…Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…5 critical to 8 extreme.

Do not throw cigarettes onto the ground or out of a moving

vehicle. Keep vehicles on driving surfaces and do not drive

through tall grass. Stow chains properly.

Tuesday is considered to be a potentially dangerous weather and

fuels situation. Strong winds and low relative humidities combined

with recent ongoing drought will result in high significant fire

potential.