Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 2:21PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Eastern Permian Basin, Lower Trans Pecos and Big
Bend region.

* TIMING…Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…5 critical to 8 extreme.
Do not throw cigarettes onto the ground or out of a moving
vehicle. Keep vehicles on driving surfaces and do not drive
through tall grass. Stow chains properly.

Tuesday is considered to be a potentially dangerous weather and
fuels situation. Strong winds and low relative humidities combined
with recent ongoing drought will result in high significant fire
potential.

