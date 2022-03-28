Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 1:48PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
