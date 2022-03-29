Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 29 at 6:14AM MDT until March 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the
Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…For all of Luna County, especially along the interstate
10 corridor.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will lead to hazardous travel
conditions with strong cross winds making vehicles more
difficult to control. Small loose objects may be blown around.
Minor damage to weak and degraded structures is possible.
Blowing dust will reduce visibilities down to less than a mile
making for hazardous driving conditions.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
