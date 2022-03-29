High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 10:32PM CDT until March 30 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Blowing dust may

reduce visibility.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose

or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can topple trees,

down power lines and damage some structures.