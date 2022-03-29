High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 1:51PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Blowing dust may
reduce visibility.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose
or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can topple trees,
down power lines and damage some structures.