High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 1:51PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Blowing dust may

reduce visibility.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose

or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can topple trees,

down power lines and damage some structures.