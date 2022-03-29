High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 1:51PM CDT until March 30 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Blowing dust may
reduce visibility.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose
or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can topple trees,
down power lines and damage some structures.