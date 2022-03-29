High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 3:25AM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas.
* WHEN…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ this morning to 10 PM CDT /9
PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low
flying light aircraft. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
