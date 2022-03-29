High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 3:25AM CDT until March 30 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ this morning to 1 PM CDT
/noon MDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft. Blowing dust may reduce
visibility.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments