High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 3:29AM CDT until March 30 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis.

* WHEN…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ this morning to 1 PM CDT

/noon MDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft. Blowing dust may reduce

visibility.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.