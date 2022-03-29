High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 6:14AM MDT until March 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,

visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust

expected.

* WHERE…For the El Paso metro area from downtown and eastward,

especially areas just east of the Franklin Mountains in

Northeast El Paso.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. Winds

will peak by mid afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will lead to hazardous travel

conditions with strong cross winds making vehicles more

difficult to control. Small loose objects may be blown around.

Minor damage to weak and degraded structures is possible.

Blowing dust will reduce visibilities down to less than a mile

making for hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

People should avoid being outside in during strong winds and

blowing dust, especially near loose objects and around trees and

branches. If possible, remain in your home during the windstorm,

and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.