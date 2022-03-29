High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 6:14AM MDT until March 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust
expected.
* WHERE…For the El Paso metro area from downtown and eastward,
especially areas just east of the Franklin Mountains in
Northeast El Paso.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. Winds
will peak by mid afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will lead to hazardous travel
conditions with strong cross winds making vehicles more
difficult to control. Small loose objects may be blown around.
Minor damage to weak and degraded structures is possible.
Blowing dust will reduce visibilities down to less than a mile
making for hazardous driving conditions.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
People should avoid being outside in during strong winds and
blowing dust, especially near loose objects and around trees and
branches. If possible, remain in your home during the windstorm,
and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
