High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 6:14AM MDT until March 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…For the Sacramento Mountains, the Otero Mesa, for

parts of El Paso County and all Hudspeth County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will lead to hazardous

travel conditions, especially along north/south roads and

highways. Damage to structure is possible with the strong

winds.

People should avoid being outside in during strong winds and

blowing dust, especially near loose objects and around trees and

branches. If possible, remain in your home during the windstorm,

and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.