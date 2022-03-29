High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 8:58PM MDT until March 30 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…For the Sacramento Mountains and east slopes.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will lead to hazardous travel

conditions, especially along north/south roads and highways.

Damage to weak structures is possible with the strong winds.

People should avoid being outside in during strong winds and

blowing dust, especially near loose objects and around trees and

branches. If possible, remain in your home during the windstorm,

and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.