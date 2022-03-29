High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 8:58PM MDT until March 30 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…For the El Paso metro area from downtown and eastward,
especially areas just east of the Franklin Mountains in
Northeast El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will lead to hazardous travel
conditions with strong cross winds making vehicles more
difficult to control. Small loose objects may be blown around.
Minor damage to weak and degraded structures is possible.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.