Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:09PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…All of southeast New Mexico and the Permian Basin.

* TIMING…Until 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…Plains, southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Mountains, west 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical to 7 or extreme.

Do not throw cigarettes onto the ground or out of a moving

vehicle. Keep vehicles on driving surfaces and do not drive

through tall grass. Stow chains properly.

Today is considered to be a potentially dangerous weather and

fuels situation. Strong winds and low relative humidities

combined with recent ongoing drought will result in high

significant fire potential.