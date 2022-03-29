Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:09PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…All of southeast New Mexico and the Permian Basin.
* TIMING…Until 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT this evening.
* WINDS…Plains, southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Mountains, west 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical to 7 or extreme.
Do not throw cigarettes onto the ground or out of a moving
vehicle. Keep vehicles on driving surfaces and do not drive
through tall grass. Stow chains properly.
Today is considered to be a potentially dangerous weather and
fuels situation. Strong winds and low relative humidities
combined with recent ongoing drought will result in high
significant fire potential.