today at 7:27 PM
Published 1:09 PM

Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:09PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…All of southeast New Mexico and the Permian Basin.

* TIMING…Until 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…Plains, southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Mountains, west 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical to 7 or extreme.
Do not throw cigarettes onto the ground or out of a moving
vehicle. Keep vehicles on driving surfaces and do not drive
through tall grass. Stow chains properly.

Today is considered to be a potentially dangerous weather and
fuels situation. Strong winds and low relative humidities
combined with recent ongoing drought will result in high
significant fire potential.

