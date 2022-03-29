Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:09PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 15 PERCENT,

20FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE

TRANS PECOS, DAVIS AND GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS, BIG BEND REGION,

AND PRESIDIO VALLEY…

* AFFECTED AREA…All of southwest Texas south of the Pecos River.

* TIMING…Warning in effect until 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT this evening.

Watch in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…Today, west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Wednesday, northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Today, as low as 4 percent.

Wednesday, 9 to 15 percent.

* RFTI…Today, 7 to 8 or extreme.

Wednesday, 3 to 4 or near critical.

Today is considered to be a potentially dangerous weather and

fuels situation. Strong winds and low relative humidities

combined with recent ongoing drought will result in high

significant fire potential.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.