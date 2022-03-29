Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 3:36AM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell,
Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,
Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,
Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis
Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin,
Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.
* TIMING…From 11 AM CDT/10 AM MDT to 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT today.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the
plains and 45 to 55 with gusts up to 80 mph in the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…5 to 8 or critical to extreme.
Do not throw cigarettes onto the ground or out of a moving
vehicle. Keep vehicles on driving surfaces and do not drive
through tall grass. Stow chains properly.
Tuesday is considered to be a potentially dangerous weather and
fuels situation. Strong winds and low relative humidities
combined with recent ongoing drought will result in high
significant fire potential.