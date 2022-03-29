Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 1:51PM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel may be difficult and blowing dust may reduce
visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.