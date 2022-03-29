Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 3:25AM CDT until March 29 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ this morning to 10 PM CDT /9

PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Travel may be difficult and blowing dust may reduce visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.