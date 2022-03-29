Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 6:14AM MDT until March 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…For the Dona Ana, parts of the Sierra, Otero and El

Paso counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will create hazardous driving

conditions, especially for high profile vehicle. Loose outdoor

objects will be blown around and blowing dust may also become

an issue which can reduce visibilities.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.