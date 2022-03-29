Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 6:14AM MDT until March 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the

Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…For southern portions of Dona Ana County and northwest

El Paso county down to the downtown area.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will lead to hazardous travel

conditions with strong cross winds making vehicles more

difficult to control. Small loose objects may be blown around.

Minor damage to weak and degraded structures is possible.

Blowing dust will reduce visibilities down to less than a mile

making for hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.