March 30, 2022 4:03 AM
Published 8:58 PM

Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 8:58PM MDT until March 30 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Mainly for areas along, east, and adjacent to the
Organ Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicle. Loose outdoor
objects will be blown around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alerts

