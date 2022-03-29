Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 8:58PM MDT until March 30 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Mainly for areas along, east, and adjacent to the

Organ Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will create hazardous driving

conditions, especially for high profile vehicle. Loose outdoor

objects will be blown around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.