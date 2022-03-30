High Wind Warning issued March 30 at 3:05AM CDT until March 30 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Blowing dust may
reduce visibility.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
