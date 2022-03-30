Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 2:21PM CDT until March 30 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Pecos, Terrell, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000

Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway

54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,

Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis

Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin,

Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…In effect through this evening.

* WINDS…West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 5 or near critical to critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.