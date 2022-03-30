Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 2:19PM CDT until March 30 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Culberson County, the Davis Mountains,and Davis

Mountains Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Blowing dust may reduce visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.