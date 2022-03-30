Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 3:05AM CDT until March 30 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Culberson County, and Davis Mountains
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
