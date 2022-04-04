Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 10:55PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 111, 112, and 113 in

southwest and south-central New Mexico. Fire weather zones 055

and 056 in far west Texas.

* WIND…West-northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT…Lowlands of southern New Mexico and mountain

terrain of Lincoln/Otero Counties.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.