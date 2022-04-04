Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 2:10PM CDT until April 5 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Red

Flag Warning for hot, dry, and windy conditions with extreme fire

danger, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT

/8 PM MDT/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…All of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, with stronger

winds in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…3 to 7, or near critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wild fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.