Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 2:15PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM

MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111, Fire weather zone 112,

and Fire weather zone 113 in southwest and south-central New

Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 and Fire weather zone 056 in far

west Texas.

* WIND…West-northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT…Lowlands of southern New Mexico and

mountainous terrain of Lincoln/Otero Counties where fuels are

dry.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.