High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 2:47AM CDT until April 5 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From early this afternoon through this evening.
* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists
with high profile vehicle. Severe turbulence near the mountains
will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.
