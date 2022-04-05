Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 2:23PM CDT until April 5 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…All of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, higher gust

in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* RFTI…5 to 6 critical, local 7 extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wild fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly.