Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 2:56AM CDT until April 5 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…All of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the plains,

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the Guadalupe Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…4 or near critical to 7 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wild fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.