Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 2:47AM CDT until April 5 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains, and Northern Lea
County. In Texas, Eastern Culberson County.
* WHEN…From early this afternoon through this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments