Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 2:47AM CDT until April 5 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains, and Northern Lea

County. In Texas, Eastern Culberson County.

* WHEN…From early this afternoon through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.