Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 2:36PM CDT until April 10 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20

FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE

DANGER…

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,

Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,

Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis

Mountains Foothills and Central Brewster County.

* TIMING…Warning…From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Saturday to midnight

CDT /11 PM MDT/ Saturday night. Watch…From Sunday morning

through Sunday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…7 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

Conditions could be particularly dangerous in the Guadalupe

and Delaware Mountains Sunday afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.