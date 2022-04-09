High Wind Warning issued April 9 at 2:20PM CDT until April 11 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest
winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/
Sunday to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Monday. For the High Wind Watch,
from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
