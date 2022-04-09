Red Flag Warning issued April 9 at 10:19PM MDT until April 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113…
* 20 FOOT WINDS…West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to
30 mph by early afternoon with gusts to 45-50 mph after mid
afternoon.
* HUMIDITY…An extended duration of very low relative humidity
is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in
the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in
the 8- 15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor
with maximum relative humidity only in the 25-40 percent
range.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything
that might cause sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
