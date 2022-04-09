Red Flag Warning issued April 9 at 3:19AM CDT until April 10 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20
FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER
FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS…
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell,
Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,
Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,
Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis
Mountains Foothills and Central Brewster County.
* TIMING…Warning…This afternoon and evening. Watch…From
Sunday morning through Sunday evening.
* WINDS…Today, southwest 15 to 25 with gusts to 30 mph in the
plains and 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
mountains. Sunday, west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the plains and 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the
mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…Saturday, 5 to 6 or critical. Sunday, 6 to 8 or critical
to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Conditions could be particularly dangerous in the Guadalupe
and Delaware Mountains Sunday afternoon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.