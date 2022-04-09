Red Flag Warning issued April 9 at 5:21AM MDT until April 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this

afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also

been issued from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. In addition…a Fire

Weather Watch has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in

effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

* 20 FOOT WINDS…West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to

30 mph by early afternoon with gusts of 35 to 45 mph after mid

afternoon.

* HUMIDITY…An extended duration of very low relative humidity is

expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in the

5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in the 8-15

percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor with maximum

relative humidity only in the 25-40 percent range.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything

that might cause sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.