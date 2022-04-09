Red Flag Warning issued April 9 at 5:21AM MDT until April 9 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this
afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also
been issued from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. In addition…a Fire
Weather Watch has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in
effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.
* 20 FOOT WINDS…West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to
30 mph by early afternoon with gusts of 35 to 45 mph after mid
afternoon.
* HUMIDITY…An extended duration of very low relative humidity is
expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in the
5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in the 8-15
percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor with maximum
relative humidity only in the 25-40 percent range.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything
that might cause sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
