Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 1:28PM MDT until April 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest New Mexico, Much of the Southern Gila
Wilderness, Black Range, and Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will be possible
leading to poor visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
