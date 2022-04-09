Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 1:28PM MDT until April 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southwest New Mexico, Much of the Southern Gila

Wilderness, Black Range, and Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will be possible

leading to poor visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.