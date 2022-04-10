Dust Advisory issued April 10 at 3:32PM MDT until April 10 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Dust Advisory for…
East central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…
* Until 630 PM MDT.
* At 331 PM MDT, an area of blowing dust was over Deming.
HAZARD…Less than one half mile visibility with winds around 35
mph.
SOURCE…Satellite imagery.
IMPACT…Hazardous travel.
* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 77
and 109.
Locations impacted include…
Deming, Akela and Rock Hound State Park.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!
Comments