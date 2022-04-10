High Wind Warning issued April 10 at 2:49AM CDT until April 11 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/
Sunday to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Monday. For the High Wind Watch,
from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. High winds could
make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles
such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Remember, a High
Wind Watch means conditions are favorable for a hazardous high
wind event in and close to the watch area.